Rehab of Kahoolawe continues

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY EVENING FOR
LEEWARD SIDES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
* WIND...East to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots, with higher
gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAHO'OLAWE (KITV)- The effort to return Kaho'olawe to its nature state continues. There's been nearly 20 years of renovation, since the military finished cleaning up munition on the island from when it was a firing range. Volunteers explained why the place is worth all years of the hard work.
"This is one of the places where you can lie down in the shade of a native now. One of the only places on this island where you can do that," explained a volunteer. There are signs of progress in the rehabilitation of Kaho'olawe. The island was used as a firing range from World War 2 until 1990, with munitions clean up ending 2004. People have stepped up to return it back to its original beauty.
"In the back of your mind, there was fear something might happen. Something might explode," said Dimitry Kirpitsky who is one of the many people who braved this empty island to set things right.
"There are really holy sites on Kaho'olawe, I was fortunate to visit them. The community still goes there and there are places to pray," said Kirpitsky.
It's been a lot of work over the years. The latest step, 18 month of working on dams, irrigation lines, and water quality which is almost complete. The end result is better water flow and decreased erosion. Kirpitsky says these were problems that came up 5 years ago, when he was doing work on the island.
"Once grass stabilizes and puts down roots, then the whole island can survive," said Kirpitsky. Where bombs once exploded, they're trying to make habitable for native insects, native plants, and trees. "If you were here 35 years ago, you would say no way it was just barren. There was nothing here. Now we have trees here," said one volunteer. "Any culture the planting of trees. It's a sign of hope," said Kirpitsky.
He says anyone who's been there to help, knows how special this land is that's been untouched by construction crews. "I would love to return to it tomorrow. Anyone who has experienced this would feel this way again. The sky is amazing. I've never seen anything like it before," said Kirpitsky.
