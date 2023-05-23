 Skip to main content
Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland opens second location at Wayfinder Waikiki

  • Updated
  • 0
Wayfinder Waikiki and Redfish Poke Bar

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland is opening its second location as part of the new Wayfinder Waikiki’s grand opening!

Redfish has ono food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and even late-night options. The grand opening will be on Thursday, May 25. Redfish will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wayfinder Waikiki and Redfish Poke Bar (drinks)
Wayfinder Waikiki and Redfish Poke Bar interior
Wayfinder Waikiki and Redfish Poke Bar (drink and plate)

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

