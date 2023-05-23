Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland opens second location at Wayfinder Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland is opening its second location as part of the new Wayfinder Waikiki’s grand opening!
Redfish has ono food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and even late-night options. The grand opening will be on Thursday, May 25. Redfish will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We are excited to bring Redfish to Waikiki, where we have created an exciting new dining experience for residents and visitors to enjoy inventive poke bowls and a new twist on some of Hawaii’s favorite local dishes. New for Redfish, we will be open for breakfast in addition to lunch, dinner and late-night grinds at this location, and we hope everyone will come by to eat, drink, and unwind.” Said Sullivan Family of Companies’ Vice President and Chief Food Officer Keoni Chang.
Redfish’s new Waikiki location will feature popular poke favorites made with the freshest ‘ahi, Hamachi, salmon and more. Along with a variety of dishes inspired by Hawaii’s multicultural culinary influences such as Crispy Chicken Wings, Hibachi Grilled Chicken, Bone-In Char Siu Pork Chop, and more!
Mixologist Hailey Berkey will be there to hook you up with the Redfish’s creative drink options that feature tropical-flavored libations made with local fruit, as well as a wide selection of Hawaii microbrewery beers, seltzers, and hard teas.
In 2019, Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland opened its first location at SALT at Our Kaka’ako. Since then many visitors and residents have enjoyed the variety of ono poke that Redfish provides!
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.