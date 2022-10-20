Record on-time college graduation rates causing decline in enrollment

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Enrollment at University of Hawaii across all ten campuses decreased for the fall 2022 semester.
This is also a national trend.
However, UH officials said the university system is experiencing record high on-time graduation rates for freshmen and full-time students which is contributing to the decline.
“Our students, faculty and support staff have done an amazing job of maintaining focus on paths to graduation through the last two years of the pandemic. As we graduate students more rapidly, our total enrollment will go down unless we bring in more new students each year,” said UH President David Lassner.
UH Manoa welcomed its largest incoming freshman class this semester - exceeding 3,000 students for the first time. UH Hilo saw almost a 3,000 student decrease while having a 30% 4-year graduation rate this past semester.
“We learned more about our student’s schedules. They all have jobs and some have two on top of the responsibilities they have at home. We’ve realized now more than ever we need to give those students more options and we’re seeing that progress here,” said Michael Bruno, provost at UH Manoa.
Officials said 14% of students graduated in two years at Leeward Community College this past year. The average is 9%. They believe this is impressive because many students are part-time.
"There’s a lot more demand on job training out there and employers that are really bargaining with potential workers. They’re paying for their training and we're seeing a pivot in students wanting to go for 6 month-long for a few week long programs. The employment market is what’s resulting in this slight decline," said Carlos Penzaloza, chancellor at Leeward Community College.
On the other hand, Chaminade University saw a significant increase - a 7.7% increase since fall 2021. Hawaii Pacific University’s enrollment also increased by 6.5%.