Ranch 99 Marketplace vendors cling to hope as closure looms

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long period south swell will build through the afternoon, peak
overnight, and produce advisory level surf into Monday. The swell
is expected to decline late Monday, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday, though another pulse of south
swell will produce elevated surf on Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV)- As some vendors are looking to shut down in the wake of Ranch 99's closing next month, others are clinging to hope. They're trying to find a new place to do business, while remembering what the marketplace has meant to them.
It may seem like business like usual at 99 Ranch Marketplace, but there's the ominous cloud of closure hanging over the businesses here. There's less than 20 days left on a 45-day move out notice.
"It's my second home," said Mini Garden Express owner Yinnee Hiu. She is still holding on to hope as a new home depot is set to take over the location. "If they would give me 90 days it would be better," said Hiu.
She started her business there 24 years ago. She's doing her best to make sure it won't end there. That means finding a new place to set up shop. "Right now its all about the location and moving all the equipment is hard," said Hiu.
The good news is even with the clock counting down, customers keep coming back. They're not ready to give up either. "We enjoy the food so much here. We have to drive all the way from Ewa Beach, even with expensive gas and everything," said customer Eliseo Ines.
"It's very sad and we have so many returning customers coming back today. We all have a lot of memories here," said Bee's Dessert House owner Dannie Chan. The dessert restaurant has been at the location for 2 decades as well. They're in the mix to find a new place as well.
"We're kind of sad because it is a really convenient location. We have family in Salt Lake and we're already driving from Ewa Beach. We don't know where they're going to relocate to, so we're kind of waiting around to see what kind of information we can get," said customer Alyssa Griffin.
