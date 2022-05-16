Rally against bail reform bill planned for Tuesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Smash and grab burglaries of businesses, car break-ins, arson, and theft are among the crimes in which suspects would be eligible to get released without having to post bail if Gov. David Ige signs House Bill 1567 into law.
State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Honolulu City Councilman Augie Tulba represent Ewa Beach, where a number of smash and grab burglaries have recently happened. They are hosting a rally at the state Capitol on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., urging the governor to veto the bail reform bill.
KITV4 asked Fevella why HB 1567 was passed out of the Legislature. He replied: "Everybody thought this bill was good because they only read the part about not having the jails to be crowded. And I never say their staff or they themselves didn't do research on the bill. I not saying that but I'm saying is that everybody thought it was a good intention to less crowded and I think that's the part of the bill that they agreed on."
"But they didn't realize that all of these other stuff was slipped in for arson, entering a home, and auto theft, DUIs. These are the things that troubling, very troubling to the community."
There is growing community opposition to HB 1567. The anti-crime social media group Stolen Stuff Hawaii launched a petition urging the governor to veto HB 1567. That petition already has more than 7,600 signatures.
Gov. Ige has until June 27 to submit his intent to veto list to the Legislature. His final approval or veto deadline is July 12.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.