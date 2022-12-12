 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Railroad unions hopeful Biden will act to give workers paid sick time

  • 0
A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill.

 Shafkat Anowar/AP

Railroad workers could get the paid sick days that were at the heart of their threat to go on strike -- if the Biden administration steps in with an executive order.

Workers have been unsuccessful getting their demands for paid sick leave met through months of negotiations with the freight rail companies, or through congressional action.

An error occurred