Queen Kapiolani hotel workers vote 97% to strike, citing low wages and overwork

  • Updated
  • 0
Queen Kapiolani hotel workers strike

On April 1, Queen Kapiolani hotel workers voted 97% 'Yes' to strike. If the strike happens, it will be the first hotel worker strikes in years. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Friday, 97% of unionized Queen Kapiolani Hotel workers voted in favor of a strike.

On April 1, citing overwork and stalled wages, Queen Kapiolani workers voted 97% “Yes” to strike, as the contract between the union and the company expired in 2018. If the strike goes into effect, it will be Hawaii’s first hotel workers strike in years.

Despite the pandemic, the hotel has seen sustained occupancy, with Queen Kapiolani hotel workers reporting heavy workloads. Housekeepers report up to 17 rooms per shift, compared to the 14 rooms that most Local 5 Waikiki hotel workers clean.

“We are underpaid and overworked. Queen Kapiolani is a pet-friendly hotel, so the guest rooms are significantly harder to clean. We want a contract that addresses the workload issues and provides the wages and benefits we deserve.” said Christina Beltran, a Queen Kapiolani housekeeper.

“We are really behind from the rest of Waikiki,” said Theresa Trimmer, front desk supervisor at Queen Kapiolani for 20 years. She added, “We work just as hard and deserve the same respect. We've waited since 2018 to get a better contract.”

“Queen Kapiolani workers are standing together to show that we will not accept anything less than a contract that protects our jobs, our families, and our future. Their willingness to fight is a wake-up call for all hotel workers,” said Eric Gill, UNITE HERE Local 5’s Financial Secretary-Treasurer.

Workers claim hotels are 'using the pandemic as their excuse' for not bringing some employees back

Just last week, Unite Here Local 5 reached a tentative agreement with the Waikiki Resort Hotel. That previous contract also expired in 2018. Collective bargaining agreements between the Local 5 and the big hotel properties like Hilton, Kyo-ya/Marriott, and Hyatt are set to expire in June 2022, affecting more than 5,000 hotel workers.

