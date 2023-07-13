Protecting the aina with responsible lei making, buying and disposal | Plastic Free July 2023

KITV4 is celebrating the voices of sustainability on Good Morning Hawaii in honor of Plastic Free July -- a campaign with Hawaii's kanaka and kamaaina at its root. And choosing to be plastic free can start with everyday decisions, such as buying and making lei.
Lei should never be thrown away. When you're pau, you know it's time to return it to the aina. But what if your lei has plastic?
"Plastic is a regular use in lei, especially in grab and go lei. So a way to counteract that is to ask your lei maker or use a local lei maker," said owner of Eco Mindful Lei, Gina Kanaipua.
If you do receive or give a plastic-heavy candy lei, avoid taking it to the rubbish when you're done. Recycle it. If you decide to buy lei, you have options. Make sure you take everything out that's not biodegradable, or shop small at a place like Eco Mindful Lei.
"You have so many options. Lei is traditionally made with all natural materials. One I brought here, this is hau, you can also use banana bark or raffia,” Kanaipua said. “You can use stems of plants that should be laying around also. But the readily available, if you don't have a yard to forage from, is to go to the craft store and get the raffia. Its compostable it goes back to the earth, this way you're safe to put your lei back to the aina.”
If you want to be 100% sure that your lei is plastic-free and biodegradable, you can learn how to make lei from people like Kananipua.
"The material I used to string a lei kui is cotton thread. A lot of, sometimes, lei is made with fishing line or plastic twine. Those types of things are going to wind up 90% in the ocean stream. So you want to make sure you're using 100%t cotton,” Kananipua said.
“No need the plastic band, you just need a good wili technique or whatever technique that you're using if you're gonna haku with softened tea leaves. You just need a good technique. You need to be tight, you need to pinch, and you need to grip. So it does require mindfulness of what your hands are doing and what your mind is thinking. It's just a beautiful art form to keep natural,” she added.
