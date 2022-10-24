Proposed City Council resolution looking to improve officer retention and police coverage

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIANAE (KITV)- A new resolution is making its way through Honolulu City Council as concerns mount about police coverage on the West Side of Oahu. But it may have far reaching affects going well beyond that area.
"As we move toward 2024, I don't want to be begging on the back end as the strategic plan is released that they don't forget us.I want it to be on the front end that we knew this was coming," said Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola.
She has Waianae's police substation in her sights. For quite some time, the idea of creating a new police district out of the location has been talked about for quite some time, even before she came to office. A new resolution expands on the issue, detailing how much this is needed because of Waianae's growth over recent years and how one third of the crime in the district comes from the Waianae area.
Council Member Tupola sees the choices as expansion, or in her preference creating a new district called district 9. "Police Chief Logan told us in my townhall meeting that they cannot staff more officers in District 8 and they cannot build a District 9 due to staffing issues," said Tupola.
Built into the resolution are proposals, that accent incentivizing a change. "A $500 incentive would be for anyone who refers someone who completes the police academy and training. The second incentive would be a housing stipend for those who enter, complete the academy, and serve a year. Third incentive would be for those approaching retirement, as an incentive to encourage them to stay in the department," said Tupola.
The resolution also emphasizes acquiring a live scan system to process fingerprints, so they don't have to spend time shuttling suspects to other locations for this task. It also suggests clearing out upper floors for new detectives, officers and staff.
"What kind of money are the locals going to have to give, for the area to have a better police station," said Waianae resident Susan Keawe. She thinks it's a good idea to beef up the current substation into its own district station. In 2016, $16 million went into creating sub-station facility. Council Member Tupola says she believes the $18 million, HPD returned to the city's budget last year should help pay for the incentives and changes needed by the substation.
