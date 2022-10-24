 Skip to main content
Proposed City Council resolution looking to improve officer retention and police coverage

  Updated
  • 0
Waianae Police Station

A resolution now before the Honolulu City Council proposes some out of the box incentives for attracting and retaining police officers.

WAIANAE (KITV)- A new resolution is making its way through Honolulu City Council as concerns mount about police coverage on the West Side of Oahu. But it may have far reaching affects going well beyond that area.

"As we move toward 2024, I don't want to be begging on the back end as the strategic plan is released that they don't forget us.I want it to be on the front end that we knew this was coming," said Honolulu City Council Member Andria Tupola.

Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

An error occurred