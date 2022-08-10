 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today.
Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and
will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Price hikes took a breather in July, fueling hopes that inflation has peaked

Runaway consumer prices took a breather in July. A woman shops for groceries on July 29 in Arlington, Virginia.

 Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Runaway inflation took a breather in July, with consumer prices increasing by 8.5% year over year, a slower pace than the 9.1% increase in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

On a month-to-month basis, inflation was 0%, compared to the 1.3% increase in June. Prices began rising sharply in early 2021, with the rate of inflation almost doubling over the past year.

