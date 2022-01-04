Pressures of the pandemic delay environmental protection efforts

HAWAII (KITV4) - Honolulu County, Maui County, and Kauai County have all initiated their own legislation to significantly decrease single use plastics here on the islands.
Those new regulations were set to take effect on January 1st of this year.
But members of the food and retail industry say, that date does not take into account the unprecedented challenges the pandemic has posed over the past two years.
Those in the service industry are calling it a mad dash to get eco-compliant products into Hawaii's storefronts.
Back in 2019, a two part bill was passed on Oahu. The first part established the county's current ban of plastic bags.
The second, which was supposed to take effect the first of this year, would completely eliminate the use of disposable plastic food ware and force the alternative use of more eco-friendly products.
Fossil-fuel based plastic products, including cutlery and containers, will now be replaced with similar products made of a plant based resin material.
However, it doesn't come a cheap price.
"We did a preformance work out on a typical mcdonalds restaurant and just phase one alone we were looking at 30- something thousand dollars a year per restaurant." explained Victor Lim, with the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
While businesses are still sruggling from economic losses incurred over pandemic, he admits adding this extra cost would be detrimental to some. That's why he's grateful, county leaders have recognized the concerns and used their emergency powers to push back the initiation of these new laws. Bill 40 is now expected to take effect on January 21. Still, product suppliers, say that's not enough time
"We're trying to get a year extension because the suppliers are telling us the supply chain is really backed up, at least one year" said Raymond Orozco, with Triple F Distributing.
Local environmentals, though are concerned that continued delay could lead to the Bill being pushed under the rug.
"We are in an environmental crisis and we do need to take immediate and collective action," explained Doorae Shin, Oahu Chapter Coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation. "So we just hope that the integrity of the law remains when busineses are ready to comply."
The Hawaii Restaurant Association says it will continue working with county leaders to those extend dates.
They say realistically, they will need at least another 6 to 12 months to truly be able to comply.