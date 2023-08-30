Potential obstacles including increased traffic considered during Pahoa Ridge town hall

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The second town hall regarding Pahoa Ridge apartments took place Wednesday night at the St. Louis Alumni Association Clubhouse and issues were raised by community members.
The new development that's planned, featuring 200 rental units in a high traffic area, is slated to provide affordable, rental, residential properties in Honolulu.
Highridge Costa continues planning and working toward building the new affordable housing property, along with Form Partners and AHED foundation. Funding remains one of the major challenges.
"We want to open the project up to the opportunity to be successful and how we get funding through HHFDC (Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation) is critical to develop the project", said Chris Deuchar, Forms Partners Managing Principal.
Part of the HHFDC's purpose is to increase and preserve the supply of affordable and workforce housing. The location of the Pahoa Ridge affordable housing development is close to UH Manoa at 2779 Waialae Avenue.
A small apartment complex is already right there and residents would likely need to move.
Tammy Halemano told KITV4, "They were doing drilling in the ground, so we assumed they were trying check if the ground was able to sustain a big building."
Halemano added it's unclear if a future eviction could potentially be on the horizon.
Along with a handful of residents that may need to find a new home, other concerns exist. Attendees at the town hall meeting voiced concerns including what it could do to congestion in an already busy area, including rush hour commutes and before and after UH sporting events.
Moe Mohanna, Highridge Costa Principal and President said, "We're taking note and we will go back and work with our traffic consultant."
Councilman Calvin Say told KITV4, "I think one of the biggest obstacles right now is the discussion that the residents had in regard to a traffic study, the old Waialae road entering into the H1 Freeway and also going to Moiliili, McCully and also the fact that you could also turn around going back to the Kapiolani Waialae Road."
Meanwhile, affordable housing for those who need it remains among the top goals.
"For this particular project to occur, they were very honest and sincere about sharing with the residents the fact we've got to get the low income tax credit from HHFDC, also utilizing Hawaii revolving housing fund at the state level", added Say.
While construction and completion might still be a very long way off, if everything gets approved the complex could feature studio units starting out at well under one thousand dollars per month for approved applicants.