Potential dock worker union strike causes families to shop in bulk on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Long on-going contract negotiations failed again on for dockworkers on the California coastline. This has caused many of them to stop going to work and slowing down operations.
There is a trickle-down effect because Hawaii relies on goods being shipped in. And now, many Hawaii residents are flooding local Costco stores to bulk up.
“My friend texted me about a potential strike so I ran here for toilet paper. I take care of my 94-year-old mother and I need to make sure she’s fully supplied,” said Keith Lee, Makiki resident.
Kaneohe resident, Kelly Buck, said her family drove over to the Honolulu Costco to buy items in large supply also. They plan on looking at other stores too for bulking up. She said it is important to plan strategically when living with your growing family on an island.
The Pacific Maritime Association remains in negotiating with International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) workers.
Several ports have been seriously impacted - ports at Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland and all the way up to Seattle.
“These strikes come and go but it’s a reminder to always be prepared in Hawaii. It’s important to shop in bulk often and sometimes, we don’t have the option not to,” said Bernadine Ion, Honolulu resident.
Matson Shipping said in a statement:
“We saw some impacts, but all three of our west coast terminals remained open and operational. We don't expect any significant impact on Hawaii deliveries.”
A Costco employee told KITV4 it does not look like customers are panicking and the company is doing their part to make sure nobody is hoarding essential items. He said sales are looking steady and not dramatically increasing.
Dock workers started this movement to fight for higher wages along with medical and retirement benefits.