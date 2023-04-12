 Skip to main content
Postage stamp prices are rising, again

Inflation hits the mailbox: Postage stamp prices are rising, again

The USPS is seeking to raise the price of a first-class stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents, up 32 percent since 2019 when the price of a stamp was 50 cents. The price increase is set to take effect on July 9 pending approval by the postal regulator.

Stamp prices are set to tick up.

The US Postal Service said Monday that it filed a notice with its regulators to increase prices on first-class mail stamps to 66 cents from 63 cents.

An error occurred