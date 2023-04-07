 Skip to main content
Popular Easter candy Peeps contains additive linked to cancer, Consumer Reports says

Popular Easter candy Peeps contains additive linked to cancer, Consumer Reports says

Peeps is called out for containing red dye No. 3, just before Easter.

 William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Most convenient store shelves are well stocked with sugary marshmallow chicks and bunnies in time for Easter.

The original yellow-colored chick is still the best-selling product sold under the Peeps brand, but the popular springtime candy brand is being criticized for containing red dye No. 3 in its pink- and purple-colored candies.

