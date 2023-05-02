Popeyes opens its first store on the Big Island

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Punia Kai Shopping Center on the Big Island is now home to the newest Popeyes chicken restaurant!
The restaurant is the franchise’s first location on a neighbor island. Dozens of customers waited in line to get some ono fried chicken during the grand opening event on Tuesday.
Popeyes Hawaii currently has six locations on Oahu, including Dillingham, Kapahulu, Pearl City, Waipahu, Mililani, and the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Mall.
Popeyes Hawaii is still searching for crew members for its Puna Kai Shopping Center location. So if you are a Big Island resident that is interested in applying, click here for more information.
Customers are also encouraged to download the Popeyes Mobile App to sign up for rewards which will let them earn points for FREE menu items such as the most popular and well-loved chicken sandwich. Who doesn’t love a good deal?
“We are always looking for opportunities to grow to the neighbor islands and can’t wait to welcome new fried chicken fans!” said Sean Uezu, the President of Popeyes Hawaii.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.