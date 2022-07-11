Political analyst weighs in ahead of KITV's 'Debate Night in Hawaii'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Tuesday, July 11, KITV4 Island News will host "Debate Night in Hawaii," featuring the leading candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.
There will be three live debates, back to back, starting with the leading Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor -- Keith Amemiya, Ikaika Anderson, Sylvia Luke, and Sherry Menor-McNamara. That debate will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"What you have is a group of pretty good candidates. Let's say B+ candidates who are running for an office that's not as important to the state as they would like you to think it is. They all have plans about how you make it more defined. That's not necessarily up to them. And you don't find a whole lot of ideological differences among the candidates. So it's hard to read the cues if you're if you're a voter, so people may be more willing to watch this because they don't know what to do," said political analyst Neal Milner.
Then from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a live debate featuring the Democratic candidates for governor -- Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, and Kai Kahele.
Milner said: "There's every indication that Josh Green is far ahead and has not lost any kind of support, and that the two other candidates are doing equally I'd say poorly.
"And so I think what they what they have to gain is a chance to pick away at a sizable lead, that it seems clear that Josh Green has and whether they do it in tandem, whether there's some ganging up, you're seeing that in some of the early debates.
"In that latter one they pretended they were making nice, but frankly, it doesn't make a lot of sense to make nice. I mean, you've got a fight on your hands. Doesn't mean you have to be negative, but you better find something that's gonna move you from not much above the teens in terms of numbers to I don't know, you know 50%."
KITV4's debate night closes with the Republican candidates for governor -- Duke Aiona, Gary Cordery, and Heidi Tsuneyoshi from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. BJ Penn was not able to participate because of his schedule.
Milner said: "In the case of BJ Penn, I'm surprised he's not participating for a couple of reasons, one of which is that he's a new candidate, and he seems to be doing pretty well. Secondly, he's media savvy. And he appeals to a certain kind of group. Third, he's good on television. I don't mean in terms of the cage. I mean, he's good on television. And I don't understand why he's not participating.
"So what you have you know, what you have on the Republican side is Duke Aiona reminding everybody here I am. I've been okay up to now. Stay with me," Milner said.
KITV4's "Debate Night in Hawaii" is on Tuesday, July 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KITV and KIKU. Lei Ui Kaholokula will serve as the moderator and Marisa Yamane and Tom George will ask the questions. Some of the questions will also come from the public.
"I've never been all that impressed by how well our politicians do on debates. The best ones are the ones that can take a policy question and tell a story," Milner said. "Because remember, this is, television is a storytelling medium, right? And if you're good at it, that may be a way to do it."