Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu.
Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
“It was crazy to start off when we were running around with a napkin that had a picture of what we wanted our village to look like. No I can physically show everyone how the village will look like and the land it will be on,” said Twinkle Borge, leader at Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village.
The village acquired 20 acres of land on Waianae Valley Road and raised more than $6 million - officials say an additional $4 million will secure completion.
Village leaders believe “current affordable housing projects” are not affordable and lack several resources which continue the cycle of homelessness.
"I’m looking forward to actually closing my door and looking forward to seeing smiles on our kids’ faces that they don't have to worry about things like that no more. You really need to have compassion in order to do work like this. Without compassion, you don't have aloha," said Lila Marcelino, village resident.
Their goal is to innovate a new model of homes. They said affordable projects out now cost more than $350,000 per unit or home and village leaders aim to cut these development costs by 1/3.
The average rent is set to be $250 per month.
"There are a lot of houseless people on the streets so I think we're helping the state and government with this solution on how to get them into homes," said Randalynn Luafalemana-Kalauli, village resident.
Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of October.