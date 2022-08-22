Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid

HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback.
The Pinky's in Waikiki is open. II's the only one operating and it's doors opened yesterday for the first time since the raid. The owner says no charges have been filed against him. He's blaming the state's Department of Health for changes to the state's hemp law that he said is the basis for the raid.
Pinky's Hempire may have all its shops raided June. But it's got a special place in owner Mark White's heart. "Pink is our way of saying we've had enough of cancer and what its done to my family. We want that to be recognized in everything we do. We don't sell anything that's not good for you," said White.
His sister in law, mother, and niece all died from cancer.
Now he wants people to know his shops are not a disease in community. "It started with a search warrant by the police looking for Delta 9 THC, the illegal kind. The kind I don't sell and the kind they did not find," said White. Then came the Hawaii Department of Health. White said they were looking for THC 8 and THC 10. He says when he opened his stores those were legal. He didn't know anything about changes to the law, that changed that designation.
"Feb 24,2022 the Department of Health covertly passed an amendment. In that amendment they banned Delta 8 and Delta 10. That amendment was significant on its face. It impacts the vast majority of thc sellers," said James D. Dipasquale of Dipasquale & Summers, the law firm representing Pinky's Hempire.
White is suing the Hawaii Department of Health saying federal rules prohibit the changing of hemp designations, and Hawaii rules say there has to be an opportunity to dispute such a change. The Department of Health say they are unable to comment on pending litigation. White says one of the reasons he's filing the suit, is that he wasn't alerted to the changes to the rules before the raid.
"Without any notification, I didn't know the rules were changed. I found out now they were changed a month before they raided my store," said White.
Pinky's owner says he's adapting newly bought inventory to fit the changes, but he still lost a lot of money because what's still being held by the police department and his loss of business. That's why the he filed the lawsuit. They will be selling their newly compliant stock as the lawsuit moves forward.
