Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid

  • Updated
Pinky's Raid

HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback.

The Pinky's in Waikiki is open. II's the only one operating and it's doors opened yesterday for the first time since the raid. The owner says no charges have been filed against him. He's blaming the state's Department of Health for changes to the state's hemp law that he said is the basis for the raid.

