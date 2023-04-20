 Skip to main content
Physical and mental wellness fair happening April 23 in Honolulu

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) – ‘Imi Ola Wellness Fair is happening this weekend and is the world’s first pop-up marketplace that focuses on supporting eco-conscious artisans and creates a safe space to talk about physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waiwai Collective. ‘Imi Ola Wellness Fair is made to promote the meaning of health and wellness that includes discussions and demonstrations about all types of wellness.

Kala Bodyworks - 5 'Imi Ola Wellness Fair 2023

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

