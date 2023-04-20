Physical and mental wellness fair happening April 23 in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) – ‘Imi Ola Wellness Fair is happening this weekend and is the world’s first pop-up marketplace that focuses on supporting eco-conscious artisans and creates a safe space to talk about physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness.
The event will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waiwai Collective. ‘Imi Ola Wellness Fair is made to promote the meaning of health and wellness that includes discussions and demonstrations about all types of wellness.
The fair will include a panel of health and wellness experts, grounding and physical activities, lomi practitioners, activities for keiki, and local vendors. The ticketed panel discussion will be followed by a free market and live music from the Creative Natives Hawaii, Eden and Misi.
Some of the local vendors that will be in attendance are Mala Mama Farms, A’o Organics, Homestead Poi, Kumana Activewear, Ami Mei, Kala Body Works, and more.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.