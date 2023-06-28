 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Philippines-based French fries chain 'Potato Corner' expanding to Hawaii

Potato Corner, which first opened in the Philippines, expanded to the U.S. in 2010 with a location in California.

  • Updated
  • 0
Potato Corner
Courtesy: Potato Corner

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Potato Corner, known to have some of the best flavored French Fries in the world, is planning to expand to Hawaii with its first location in Waipahu, KITV4 has learned.

Potato Corner, which first opened in the Philippines, expanded to the U.S. in 2010 with a location in California.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred