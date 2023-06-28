Philippines-based French fries chain 'Potato Corner' expanding to Hawaii

News Assignment Manager
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Potato Corner, known to have some of the best flavored French Fries in the world, is planning to expand to Hawaii with its first location in Waipahu, KITV4 has learned.
Potato Corner, which first opened in the Philippines, expanded to the U.S. in 2010 with a location in California.
Its first restaurant in Hawaii is expected to open at the Waipahu Town Center along Farrington Highway, which is anchored by the Seafood City Supermarket and Longs Drugs.
Potato Corner’s claim to fame comes from its patented seasonings, that include BBQ, Chili BBQ, Sour Cream & Onion and Cheddar Cheese.
The restaurant chain has grown to include more than 1,000 locations across 11 countries.
It’s not known exactly where or when its first Hawaii location is opening just yet. KITV4 has reached out to the Waipahu Town Center and Potato Corner for comment Tuesday.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
