Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Pepsi is changing its Zero Sugar recipe

Pepsi is changing its Zero Sugar recipe

Pepsi is changing its Zero Sugar recipe. Cans of Pepsi Zero Sugar soda are here displayed in 2019.

 Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Pepsi Zero Sugar will soon taste different.

The sugar-free soda unveiled a new recipe that uses a "new sweetener system" that gives it a more "refreshing and bolder taste profile" compared to its previous iteration, Pepsi announced Friday.

An error occurred