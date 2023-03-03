People urged to register their bikes as thefts increase islandwide

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Some are seeing an uptick in reported bike thefts on Oahu.
Managers at the “Bike Shop” in Honolulu said the number of reported thefts in their store are going up weekly. Their message to their community is to invest in a safe, secure bike lock.
"Even our rentals are victims to these thefts. Lock your frame, lock your wheel and seat posts. If it can come off the bike, it can probably be stolen," said Carl Nethercutt, manager of the Bike Shop.
Nethercutt added, bike parts are stolen just as often as the whole bikes.
A Nuuanu resident said his bike as well as a neighbor's bike were stolen from their condo garage recently. Those incidents are sparking change at the building.
"The building management proposed installing a closed fencing system or gate system but due to costs, it hasn’t been improved yet," said Kipp Sakata, resident at Craigside Condominium.
Moderators for the page “Stolen Stuff Hawaii” told KITV4 the number of posts regarding bike thefts are going up. They said on average, two to three people report stolen bikes to them every day.
Their biggest message is register your bikes with the City and County of Honolulu.
"We're finding that people are not registering their bikes so when they go to make a police report there unable to because their bikes are not registered. Without a police report, so if someone were to find their bike, they won’t be able to claim ownership because it wasn’t registered," said Kimberly Kekahuna, moderator at Stolen Stuff Hawaii.
The City and County of Honolulu requires all bicycles with wheels 20” or larger to be registered.
When that is done, the owner will get a decal to attach to their bike.
The city received more than 25,000 bicycle registrations in the 2021 fiscal year, 16,400 in the 2022 fiscal year and so far 7,500 in 2023.