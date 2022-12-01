Pearl City senior care facility forced to close still open; family members seeking refund

Aged man holding his wifes hands in bed on white bed sheet. Hands of old man with wrist watch holding old womans hands. || Model approval available Photo by: Milla Antlers/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu family is demanding their money back after finding out their mother's elderly care facility is still in operation even after it received a health department violation notice.
In September 2022, the Department of Health ordered the immediate shut down of operations at Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer and TLC for the elderly.
All found to be illegally operating without a license, the company was issued a $271,000 fine, and an immediate cease and desist orders.
Now, the Park family of Pearl City finding themselves out thousands of dollars after moving their mother, who has cancer, into care back in mid-October.
"We were given Helen's name, referred to by an agency," Jason Park told KITV4.
At the time they said the facility was still very much in operation. The owner even acknowledged their questions about licensing and assuring them issues with the state had been managed.
"I said, 'I wanted to clear the air. We signed up with you home, but can we trust you?'," Park continued. "And she said, 'Yeah, everything was just a big misunderstanding.'"
"It's very difficult to try and choose the appropriate place because of course you want the best for your loved one," added sister, Trisha Park. "But also money is also a very big issue because these places aren't cheap."
It's a sentiment shared by thousands of residents as the demand and price for elderly services in Hawaii skyrockets.
A month at Helen's ran the family $6,000. But when Mrs. Park passed away on Nov. 1 and the family requested a refund, they say the phone lines went dark
"I texted numerous times at different hours of the day. I called and it said the number was no longer taking calls. She done this before. She's doing it again. She will do it again. She will continue to do it to others," Park continued.
Operators of the home submitted an appeal to contest the DOH notice of violation and order and a hearing date is still pending. The facility still able to operate while the appeal is underway.