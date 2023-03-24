 Skip to main content
Pay $84 a year for Twitter Blue or lose your checkmark beginning April 1, Twitter says

Twitter's free blue "verified" checkmarks for notable users may finally be coming to an end.

Ever since Elon Musk took control of the company in October, he's been threatening to remove the "legacy" checkmarks that confirmed the identities of users like government officials, corporations, journalists, celebrities and other high-profile tweeters.

