 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Paul Brown, master hairstylist and businessman, dead at 74

  • 0
Paul Brown obit

Paul Brown, local hairstylist to the stars, has died. The master hairstylist and businessman was renowned for his revolutionary hair salon techniques and beauty products. He was 74.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- 

Paul Brown, hairstylist to the stars, has died. The master hairstylist and businessman was renowned for his salon techniques and beauty products. In January, Brown was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. He died on Wednesday, July 7, 2022. He was 74 years old.

Paul Brown, spent more than 50 years in the professional beauty industry. He opened his first hair salon in Honolulu in 1971 and made his mark with an unprecedented thermal hair straightening system and flat iron that revolutionized the industry. In the 80s, Brown developed a successful hair care, skincare, and makeup line that bears his name, using his industry experience to create products with plants native to Hawaii.

In recent years Brown served as vice president of the International Salon Spa Business Network, where he worked for over a decade to effect positive change in the beauty industry.

Brown's charitable work benefitted the American Cancer Society, and he volunteered for the Alzheimer's Association. He donated his styling services to Goodwill Industries and their "Goodwill Goes Glam" fundraising event, where models light up the runway in gently used fashion to raise money to help disadvantaged residents find meaningful work.

Kat Malecha, Managing Director at Paul Brown Salon in Ward Center says the stylists, staff, apprentices and assistants at Paul Brown Salon will continue to honor his legacy. Malecha says the salon will remain open, and staff will continue to work under the Paul Brown name, as was his wish.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK