Paul Brown, master hairstylist and businessman, dead at 74

Paul Brown, hairstylist to the stars, has died. The master hairstylist and businessman was renowned for his salon techniques and beauty products. In January, Brown was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. He died on Wednesday, July 7, 2022. He was 74 years old.
Paul Brown, spent more than 50 years in the professional beauty industry. He opened his first hair salon in Honolulu in 1971 and made his mark with an unprecedented thermal hair straightening system and flat iron that revolutionized the industry. In the 80s, Brown developed a successful hair care, skincare, and makeup line that bears his name, using his industry experience to create products with plants native to Hawaii.
In recent years Brown served as vice president of the International Salon Spa Business Network, where he worked for over a decade to effect positive change in the beauty industry.
Brown's charitable work benefitted the American Cancer Society, and he volunteered for the Alzheimer's Association. He donated his styling services to Goodwill Industries and their "Goodwill Goes Glam" fundraising event, where models light up the runway in gently used fashion to raise money to help disadvantaged residents find meaningful work.
Kat Malecha, Managing Director at Paul Brown Salon in Ward Center says the stylists, staff, apprentices and assistants at Paul Brown Salon will continue to honor his legacy. Malecha says the salon will remain open, and staff will continue to work under the Paul Brown name, as was his wish.
Maleko grew up in Kailua on the Windward side of Oahu and graduated from St. Louis School. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications, Broadcast Journalism from Northwest Missouri State University. Maleko joined KITV's News team in 2016.