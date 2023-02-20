Patients eager to see providers after mental healthcare strike ends

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR
THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 830 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 517 PM HST, radar indicated scattered heavy showers
continuing to develop across central, southern, and western
Oahu, with rain rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional
heavy showers are forming just south of Oahu and will likely
affect the island this evening. Grounds are saturated from
recent rainfall, and water will quickly run off.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 830 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR KAUAI...OAHU...AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through tonight. Given that soils are nearly
saturated, flash flooding may develop anywhere on Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A new contract for Kaiser mental health workers was ratified over the weekend, ending a 172-day strike, the longest by mental health workers in U.S. history.
Kimberly Stewart said she is thrilled to finally see the strike come to an end. Stewart is a Kaiser member on Maui and she plans to make an appointment this week to see her clinical psychologist.
"I think the work I’ve done has helped a lot as far as reaching out to people. My church has been a great support but she’s an important person in my life and she’s helped me a lot. I do look forward to meeting with her and telling her I got through this cause of the work we did," said Stewart.
Stewart said it was hard but she understood the workers' decision. She said it does not make sense to be mad at those who are fighting for you.
50 mental healthcare workers will be back in their offices across the islands. Some of them said they are happy to return to work and are prepared to meet any additional need patients have that built up during their strike.
“I get it. I get you've been waiting a long time and we're going to do our best to check in with each and every one of you. Numbers being what they are, I will probably not call every one of 150 patients immediately but I will get to you," said Dr. Rachel Kaya, clinical psychologist.
Dr. Kaya said she did not expect the strike to go on for as long as it did.
Other mental health care experts said this is the cleanup period to have open discussions about depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and make everyone aware of the 24/7 crisis number - 988.
"Their clients are probably really in need of services. They've probably been seen by other providers. This has impacted the whole mental health field so this is good news but it’s a very difficult time," said Kathleen Merriam, mental health advocate.
Kaiser Permanente said in a statement:
“We are pleased with the outcome and appreciate our mental health staff's confidence in this fair and equitable agreement. We are glad to have them back, doing what they do best, caring for patients. We are also extremely grateful to the many community providers who opened additional appointments during the strike to ensure Kaiser Permanente members received the care they needed.
About 10 workers left Kaiser during the six month bargaining period.
Workers who stayed said they will still work with Kaiser Permanente on staffing and timely services for patients.