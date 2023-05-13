 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Passengers experience half-day long delays at HNL airport this busy weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaiian Air delays 5/12

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a hundred flights have been delayed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport since Friday, May 12. Many of them were Hawaiian Airlines flights.

It is also a big weekend in Hawaii – Mother’s Day and graduation at University of Hawaii at Manoa. The demand and a third party internet provider contributed to the issues at Hawaiian Airlines.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred