Passengers experience half-day long delays at HNL airport this busy weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than a hundred flights have been delayed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport since Friday, May 12. Many of them were Hawaiian Airlines flights.
It is also a big weekend in Hawaii – Mother’s Day and graduation at University of Hawaii at Manoa. The demand and a third party internet provider contributed to the issues at Hawaiian Airlines.
“We found out my boyfriend’s flight got completely canceled and now we've been trying to wait and we never heard anything back from the airline. They never rescheduled anything, so he had to completely buy a new ticket to get here,” said California visitor Emma Terhune.
More than 35% of their flights were delayed and 6% of them were canceled. Passengers said they expect those numbers to increase as the weekend goes on.
A passenger leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport denied an on-camera interview but told KITV4 he lost more than half a day due to the fight delay itself, on top of what he called inaccurate flight updates from Hawaiian Airlines. He said he was advised to arrive hours earlier due to high congestion and after he arrived, he saw the hours-long delay was announced.
Payton Antonio, a student in Portland, said she expected flight issues because she was following developments on social media. However, her flight from Oregon went smoothly.
"It helped in our favor, it wasn’t delayed but I do see a lot of the bags from yesterday's delays coming in so it’s nice to see they came in and they're not lost," said Antonio.
Another passenger coming back from Oregon said the flight back went like clockwork.
"My son is a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines and they’re outstanding. They are the most cordial airline in the world and everything was on time," said Betsy Gunderson, Honolulu resident.
Hawaiian Airlines is active on social media and offering customer support and updates to their internet outage.