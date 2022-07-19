Parents look for ways to save, while students enjoy back-to-school shopping

HONOLULU (KITV)- With the school year starting soon, many parents are hitting stores to buy school supplies. But the costs can really adding up.
According to one annual survey, school supply spending across the nation is expected to top more than $34 billion this year. That's up 24% since 2019.
Families are rolling into Fisher Hawaii, trying to get school supplies before the first day of class. The parking lot is packed, and so are the lines to the cash registers. Inside, baskets are filling with items on lists given to parents by schools or online.
“The lists are pretty complicated, but I see the difference in pricing,” said Priscilla Galvan who is the mother of several students. Average spending per student is expected to rise 8% according to an annual study from professional services network Deloitte.
Galvan, like others, is checking her list and scouring the shelves. “We're not going to do a one stop shop like we usually do. We're actually going to shop around,” said Galvan.
Due to inflation, her strategy has changed. “This year we're going to be a little more frugal. We're going to looking more for details,” said Galvan.
Ai Isono, mother of two students, says not what's on the shelves that's getting her get her kids ready for school. It's what's at home. “Actually a lot can be used from the last year. So half of the list we have of ready. So we need less of that we need to buy the new,” said Isono.
Kids seem to understand the situation. “It's kind of fun because we sometimes get to choose the stuff we want or like. So we can maybe buy what we want. It depends what it costs,” said student Makayla Simmons.
Still, it still doesn't seem to have dulled the kids’ enthusiasm. “With the right school supplies, you can get better prepared for a better learning experience. Sometimes you can just show your friends what you have is pretty useful,” said student Bradlee Simmons.
“I’m excited about getting a new composition book,” said 8-year-old student Riko Isono.
If you don’t have your child’s supply list, some stores might have a copy if you ask for one. You can also find a link to certain school lists here.
