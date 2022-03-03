Par Pacific Holdings stops buying Russian crude oil for Hawaii's only refinery

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii will no longer rely on Russia for about a quarter of its oil, but that won't be enough to hold off rising energy prices.
Par Hawaii, the state's only refinery in Kapolei, is turning to crude oil from North and South America instead of Russia to meet fuel production in the islands.
"There's enough oil and we will continue to have the oil that we need to run our economy and provide for everyone's goods and services and needs," said Scott Glenn, chief energy officer at the Hawaii State Energy Office. "The question is, where does it come from and at what price?"
This -- as prices at the pump and electric costs are already rising.
"Because we are a small place very far away, we can't really decide the price," he added. "We have to take whatever price is available and when we're trying to buy it because of all the conflict prices are going up."
Russian oil is used here primarily to make jet fuel and buying it elsewhere could mean significant price increases for transportation.
"Our particular dependence -- unfortunate dependence -- on Russian oil for our fair bit of our jet fuel is going to be one of those consequences, but I believe it's a price we need to pay for the broader good," said U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii.
Hawaiian Electric Company said Par's decision to suspend Russian oil imports is the right thing to do. HECO advised customers lower their bills by reducing the use of air conditioners, switching to LED lights and unplugging electrical equipment not being used.
"Energy is just one of those fundamental things. You know it's what keeps the lights on, it's what you know the hospitals, the fire stations, police stations, everything needs electricity and energy to operate," Glenn said.
The Hawaii State Energy Office added the best thing we can do is not use it, reduce it or move to renewable energy.
Par Hawaii said it does not expect the change to have a meaningful impact on the prices paid by consumers.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.