 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Par Pacific Holdings stops buying Russian crude oil for Hawaii's only refinery

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas station generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii will no longer rely on Russia for about a quarter of its oil, but that won't be enough to hold off rising energy prices.

Par Hawaii, the state's only refinery in Kapolei, is turning to crude oil from North and South America instead of Russia to meet fuel production in the islands.

"There's enough oil and we will continue to have the oil that we need to run our economy and provide for everyone's goods and services and needs," said Scott Glenn, chief energy officer at the Hawaii State Energy Office. "The question is, where does it come from and at what price?" 

This -- as prices at the pump and electric costs are already rising.

"Because we are a small place very far away, we can't really decide the price," he added. "We have to take whatever price is available and when we're trying to buy it because of all the conflict prices are going up." 

Russian oil is used here primarily to make jet fuel and buying it elsewhere could mean significant price increases for transportation.

"Our particular dependence -- unfortunate dependence -- on Russian oil for our fair bit of our jet fuel is going to be one of those consequences, but I believe it's a price we need to pay for the broader good," said U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii.

Hawaiian Electric Company said Par's decision to suspend Russian oil imports is the right thing to do. HECO advised customers lower their bills by reducing the use of air conditioners, switching to LED lights and unplugging electrical equipment not being used.

"Energy is just one of those fundamental things. You know it's what keeps the lights on, it's what you know the hospitals, the fire stations, police stations, everything needs electricity and energy to operate," Glenn said.

The Hawaii State Energy Office added the best thing we can do is not use it, reduce it or move to renewable energy.

Par Hawaii said it does not expect the change to have a meaningful impact on the prices paid by consumers.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK