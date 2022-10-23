Pacific Tech Convention May Bring Big Bucks to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV)- The U.S. Military wants to invest billions of dollars in the Pacific Region over the next five years. Nearly 100 local businesses are hoping a 3-day event at the Hawaii Convention Center could help make that happen.
“This is a historically abnormally high volume of contracts coming through Hawaii. This is an opportunity,” said Pacific Impact Zone Senior Vice President Bernice Kissinger. The Pacific Tech 2022 conference is aiming to keep a portion of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's $27 billion in Hawaii.
“Our small companies can fill a tech piece that a larger company is missing,” said Charlene Chan from Hawaii Technology Development Corporation that is holding the event.
At the three-day event which starts Monday, up to 90 local business will be connecting with 30-40 government agencies. The hope is by Wednesday deals or connections will be made to make the deals that will allow the commercial market to fill the deficiencies government technology haven't been able to handle.
Instead of scouts, this time it’s the dealmakers themselves coming. “I think one of the challenges we've seen our companies is they aren't able to take projects from research-and-development to an actual product that makes it to market. This conference is a way for them to talk directly to the customers," said Chan.
One example is Bernice Kissinger's company which streamlines supply chains. That might be able help out some troops. Other companies have their own applications.
Some of which can even be used in Hawaii, if a natural disaster like a volcano erupting were to occur. “Power goes out there are a lot of technology available in the commercial market that can get power immediately. Telecommunications systems can get you immediate access to a 5g network. That you actually can't get in the military. A lot of the operators who defend against drones don't have the visibility on their helmets to see swarms that are surrounding them from behind. That's a commercial application," said Kissinger.
College students will also be able to attend meet-and-greets to see if any of these local business vying for new contracts will be looking for new employees. This will hopefully help keep home-grown talent home in Hawaii.
