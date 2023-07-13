 Skip to main content
Owner of a Kauai animal rescue gets recognized as a GoFundMe Hero

KAEF Owner Christy Wong

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – A Kauai native Christy Wong, has been recognized as a GoFundMe Hero because of her dedication to creating a safe space for animals on the island.

The Kauai Animal Education Farm is an “escape” for both animals and people. The farm is a shelter for animals and a resource for the community to learn how to care of them and the aina. It is Kauai’s only animal rescue and it was created by Christy Wong back in 2018.

KAEF feeding goats

Kauai native, Christy Wong, gets recognized as a GoFundMe Hero for her work in creating a safe space for animals.
KAEF feeding pigs

An error occurred