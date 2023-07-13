Owner of a Kauai animal rescue gets recognized as a GoFundMe Hero

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – A Kauai native Christy Wong, has been recognized as a GoFundMe Hero because of her dedication to creating a safe space for animals on the island.
The Kauai Animal Education Farm is an “escape” for both animals and people. The farm is a shelter for animals and a resource for the community to learn how to care of them and the aina. It is Kauai’s only animal rescue and it was created by Christy Wong back in 2018.
Before the creation of the farm, Christy’s love for animals grew into a passion for wanting to provide them with a place to stay. Her home became known as “the house on the side of the road with all the animals.” Wong rescued all kinds of animals such as goats, ducks, chicken, and even included them into her keiki’s homeschool education. It wasn’t long until Wong had at least 200 animals on a one-acre property.
In the midst of practically having her own farm, Wong and her ohana became homeless when their landlord of the property they were renting, wanted to sell. Which led to Wong’s ohana being forced to leave and stay elsewhere. During this time where Wong was dealing with financial struggles, she needed to find a home for the animals that she had in her care. She was able to find the animals their next home but unfortunately had a hard time finding one for her own ohana. From staying with friends and family, the beach, even moving to the mainland, Wong and her ohana ended up homeless for a year.
A few years later Christy and her ohana were able to move back to Kauai, this time on a 7-acre property where the Kauai Animal Education Farm was born! The farm is located at the base of Kauai’s Makaleha mountain and tons of people frequently visit to experience the beautiful and welcoming spirit of the farm.
It is running through the help of volunteers and with the support of the community. Christy had launched her GoFundMe in an effort to raise money for storm-safe cages to protect the animals during harsh weather periods. Since the launch of the GoFundMe, Christy has raised $5,468 out of her $5,000 goal. To donate to the farm, click this link!
Christy’s story is an inspiration for anyone looking to make a positive change in their community. She continues to spread the aloha spirit to fellow animal lovers and of course the animals themselves!