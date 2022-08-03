 Skip to main content
Oreo is bringing back this flavor after a 5-year hiatus

Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies" are hitting store shelves on August 15, marking their return following a five-year hiatus.

Fall doesn't start for seven more weeks, but it has already begun for Oreo.

Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies" are hitting store shelves on August 15, marking their return following a five-year hiatus. The limited-edition flavor features two golden Oreo cookies with a "festive pumpkin spice flavored cream" sandwiched in the middle.

