OPEC agrees to produce slightly more oil as recession fears loom

The world's oil-exporting countries have agreed to a tiny increase in output next month amid fears that a global recession will crimp demand.

 Simon Dawson/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Organization of the Oil Exporting Countries and its allies — which includes Russia — also known as OPEC+, said on Wednesday that it would produce an additional 100,000 barrels a day in September.

