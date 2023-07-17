One of Hawaii's largest eggs farms, Waialua Fresh, faces controversy

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST THIS EVENING FOR MAUI
COUNTY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY FOR OAHU AND KAUAI...
.Winds will steadily strengthen today through tonight as Tropical
Storm Calvin passes near the Big Island and south of the smaller
islands tonight. Damaging winds will be possible especially over
Maui County. The strongest winds will likely occur in areas over
and downwind of terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 6 to 12
feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Oahu, and Niihau.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Storm Calvin will produce periods of heavy rainfall
over Oahu and Kauai County starting later tonight through
Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding
conditions and landslides over steep terrain, especially over
windward mountain slopes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
WAIALUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – In the midst of a nationwide egg shortage, Waialua Fresh Egg Farm, one of the state's biggest producers of eggs is facing criticism for its manure management practices.
“Some questions came into our manure management," said Avery Barry, sales manager at Waialua Fresh. "We have a biochar machine where we process our manure to create a carbon rich soil additive. It was down and it is now back up and running. we're also working with local certified compost facilities to limit the number of imported chicken manure."
Barry said they worked with composting producers while the farm's biochar system was down to sell the manure to other farmers.
The state Department of Health inspected the property earlier this year and noted the biochar equipment is not working all the time which imposes a health hazard. One national environmental group accuses the farm of being a potential water pollution threat.
Barry said that is no longer an issue and it is more about making local eggs available for local shoppers.
“Eggs don’t get fresher than these," he said. "They’re still warm as they come into our processing machines because they come directly from the hens.”
No customers got sick during the time the biochar equipment wasn't operating.
Other employees said the egg farm has a strict quality control program as well as USDA inspectors onsite to make sure residents continue buying locally grown eggs.
“When I shop for eggs, I look for ones that are both cage free and locally frown,” said Harvy King, a customer at Costco along Dillingham Boulevard in Honolulu.
Another shopper, Kalsin Andresen, said he appreciates the effort from local egg farms, however he does not care where his eggs come from. He believes all eggs have the same nutrients as long as they are all cleaned and their facilities are monitored.
Waialua Fresh Egg Farm supplies eggs to several grocery stores like Times Supermarket and Costco as well as many Hawaii restaurants.