ON A POSITIVE NOTE: New store opens in Waikiki selling gourmet gifts and treats

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a new store in Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki that sells chocolate covered macadamia nuts, chocolate dipped shortbread cookies, and pancake mix, among other gourmet gifts and souvenirs.
Signature by The Kahala Hotel & Resort opened this week and it's The Kahala Hotel & Resort's first brick-and-mortar store outside of the resort.
"We are excited to embark on this new retail adventure and share our brand and culture with residents and visitors in Waikiki," said Joe Ibarra, general manager of The Kahala Hotel & Resort and vice president of Resorttrust Hawaii.
Limited edition chocolate covered mac nut flavors include pineapple, lilikoi, guava/strawberry, matcha, mango, ube, and Hawaiian BBQ. They are sold in half pound gift boxes, which you can only purchase at the new store.
To celebrate its opening, shoppers will receive a special edition Kahala logo tote bag with a $200 purchase or more during the grand opening week of April 26 to 30 at Signature by The Kahala Hotel & Resort.
They will also be entered to win a two-night stay in an ocean view lanai room after spending $350 or more at Signature by The Kahala Hotel & Resort throughout the month of May.
Signature by The Kahala Hotel & Resort is located on the first floor of Royal Hawaiian Center, behind the Apple Store. It's open daily, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
