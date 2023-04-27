 Skip to main content
ON A POSITIVE NOTE: New store opens in Waikiki selling gourmet gifts and treats

  • Updated
  • 0

A new store opened up in Royal Hawaiian Center: Signature by The Kahala Hotel & Resort.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a new store in Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki that sells chocolate covered macadamia nuts, chocolate dipped shortbread cookies, and pancake mix, among other gourmet gifts and souvenirs.

Signature by The Kahala Hotel & Resort opened this week and it's The Kahala Hotel & Resort's first brick-and-mortar store outside of the resort.

