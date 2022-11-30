On a positive note: Hawaiian Airlines' new route, a new gelato shop, dogs and coffee, and a big donation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- KITV4 Island News at 4 ends each newscast on a positive note:
Hawaiian Airlines' new route
Hawaiian Airlines will launch a weekly flight between Honolulu and the Cook Islands starting on May 20th. Service will be direct to Rarotonga. Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said he looks to rebuild the Cook Islands' tourism industry and strengthen access to its northern hemisphere markets. Tickets go on sale starting December 7th.
New gelato shop in Hawaii
A gelato shop that has locations all over the world is now in Waikiki in the Royal Hawaiian Center. Thursday is the grand opening celebration for Gelatissimo. There's a 10% kamaaina discount on December 1 with a valid Hawaii ID. This is the company's first gelato shop in Hawaii. Dragonfruit, Lychee, Guava, and Pina Colada are some of the flavors you'll find. It'll be open daily from 10 a.m. till 10 p.m., except for December 1, when it'll open to the public starting at 11 a.m.
"Paws for Coffee"
Students and staff at U.H. West Oahu took a much needed "paws" from the stress of finals and projects to enjoy a cup of coffee, and spend a little time with some four-legged friends. This "Paws for Coffee" event, at the James & Abigail Campbell Library, featured therapy dogs from the Alliance for Therapy Dogs, Hawaii Chapter. The last time this event was held was in 2019.
"Rice for the Holidays"
The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association distributed nearly 17,000 pounds of rice to residents throughout Maui County this month. The donations were part of the annual "Rice for the Holidays" program, which started in 2008.
