Ohana Hale Marketplace relocating in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Approximately 140 local business owners were recently given six-months notice that they'd have to end operations at Ohana Hale Marketplace.
The 60,000-square-foot retail space is being redeveloped into a luxury condo tower by developer Howard Hughes.
"With a closure coming up, it's just another thing that we're gonna have to adapt and it's a setback, but it's a minor setback," said Aaron Forsgren, owner of Tanoa Hawaii. "So we're looking forward to what's ahead."
But the marketplace isn't going away for good. Owners say they're moving the small-business incubator for many new startup companies to another location nearby in Kakaako. They've narrowed it down to two places they wouldn't disclose until they sign a new lease.
"Like everything in life, you know you take the challenges and you either take it in a negative or take it in a positive and we always try to stay as positive as possible," said Raymond Donato, a managing partner of Ohana Hale Marketplace.
Marketplace owners say they've invested several million dollars to reconstruct the former Sports Authority space for local food and clothing vendors. And they plan to invest another $3 million in the new location.
"It is what it is," Donato said. "And so when we got the notice, of course, you know our hearts because we put a lot into this building."
Donato said all the vendors are interested in moving to the new space.
"Our biggest thing right now is I don't want people to think that we're closing," he added. "We may be closed for a little while because we anticipate, you know, there's going to be some restructuring and redoing some things but we're hoping by next summer, we'll have a brand new facility. It'll be better than ever."
March 30 is the last day of operations.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
