Ohana Hale Marketplace is back in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ohana Hale Marketplace has returned in a new spot in Waikiki, with vendors and food trucks on Kalakaua Avenue.
Right now there are 15 vendors including Waffle and Berry, Boston Joe's Pizza, and Wasabi Sushi Bar, but this new spot can hold up to 30 vendors.
Ohana Hale used to be on Ward, where Sports Authority used to be, but had to move to make way for a new condo project.
It's been a struggle to find a new spot to move to, but finally they found one.
