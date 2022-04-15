Ohana Hale Marketplace Closing Doors On Ward Ave Saturday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From the look of the Ohana Hale Marketplace, you'd never know it was the next to last day for vendors to operate at the location.
But little signs are everywhere. Some are sad this is ending. "It has been so long that I have been coming here. Just goodbye to everyone," cried customer Bernadette Dicus. "It's like one whole big family. It's going to be hard for all of us, because when we leave...I wouldn't have met all of these people if I wasn't here," said Ruth Cates as she shed a tear.
In the dog eat dog world of business, this place was something else to those who bought and sold goods. 'It felt like home and family," said two customers.
"It's so sad, I will miss my customers," said Sarah Baik of $5 Bento, who has her shop at the marketplace. She has not only has created friendships with her customers, she's also used the money she's earned to help others. "She's helped not only her own daughter go to college and her own family, but I know she's helped other people from Korea as well. She's helped them monetarily," said Cates.
However, not all the news is bad many of the vendors have found new places.
Others say they're going on vacation for the first time in decades. Owners of the marketplace say they've narrowed down their search to find a new, bigger location that will serve the same purpose. "We definitely are going to have a place made for cooking. Previously, we had the problems with the cooking. and the heating area. But there's going to come some advantages of having a bigger space," said Ohana Hale Marketplace President Christopher Ulu.