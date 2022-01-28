OHA introduces bill seeking Public Land Trust revenues owed by the state

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) introduced a bill seeking the organization’s legally allotted 20% of Public Land Trust revenues. OHA says they have only been receiving 3.8% of the revenue since 2006.
The legislation, introduced as House Bill 1474/Senate Bill 2122, is part of the OHA’s 2022 legislative package. If passed, the state would be required to direct $78.9 million, which represents 20% of the Public Land Trust’s annual revenue, to OHA each year.
The bill also requires a one-time payment of $638 million to OHA, compensating the agency for the state’s failure to direct it the full 20% of Public Land Trust revenue between 2012-2022.
According to an OHA press release, the 1.4 million-acre Public Land Trust is what remains of the Hawaiian Kingdom’s government and crown lands seized in the aftermath of the sovereign nation’s illegal overthrow in 1893.
Previously labeled “ceded” lands, the acreage became the Public Land Trust when it was transferred from the United States Federal Government to the State of Hawaiʻi in 1959; a result of Hawaiʻi being made a state.
OHA was established in 1978 as an outcome of the Hawaiʻi State Constitutional Convention, tasked to “manage all income and proceeds from that pro-rata portion of the public land trust for Native Hawaiians.”
In 1980, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature passed Act 273, which determined that OHA’s portion of the Public Land Trust revenue should be 20%; an amount to be used specifically for “the betterment of the conditions of Native Hawaiians and to serve as a receptacle for reparations to the Native Hawaiian People,” according to information provided by OHA.
“We want to lift our people out of poverty, out of poor circumstances, so that they become business owners, homeowners, job holders, and students with high-level degrees,” said OHA Chief Advocate Naʻunanikinaʻu Kamaliʻi in a press release. “To our Kanaka Maoli: these are your funds. This is not an OHA bill - this is a bill for the Native Hawaiian people. We encourage all Native Hawaiians to testify and tell the State of Hawai‘i that its failure to uphold its constitutional and statutory obligation to all Native Hawaiians is not pono. It’s not just about money, it’s about doing what is pono.”
In 2006, in the absence of an accurate accounting of the Public Land Trust revenues, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature approved a temporary allotment of $15.1 million in revenue. However, Public Land Trust Revenue estimates in 2021 place the amount owed to OHA at $78.9 million; an amount over five times what the organization has been receiving since 2006.
According to an OHA press release, it is on these grounds that House Bill 1474/Senate Bill 2122 calls for the agency to receive the legally allotted amount starting in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The proposed legislation also calls for the $638 million back pay from the years after 2012 when OHA only received 3.8% of Public Land Trust revenues, as well as an account of all Public Land Trust revenue moving forward.
According to OHA, the State of Hawaiʻi has continually withheld the full legally allotted amount of Public Land Trust revenue from the agency, creating a debt owed to the agency since 1980.
“Historically, the state has grossly underfunded OHA with Public Land Trust revenues, thus limiting funds available to support our kuleana to better the conditions of Native Hawaiians,” said OHA CEO/Ka Pouhana Dr. Sylvia Hussey in a press release.
In 2008, former Gov. Linda Lingle and the OHA agreed that the debt owed to the OHA since 1980 was valued at $200 million. That debt was partially settled when former Gov. Neil Abercrombie transferred the 30-acre Kaka’ako Makai parcel to OHA with the prohibition of building housing on it. However, an OHA Public Land Trust information packet said the “full value of the land is prohibited” by this restriction.
The State House of Representatives stopped an attempt by OHA to develop that parcel on Mar. 16, 2021, amidst outcry from community groups such as “Friends of Kaka’ako” who rallied in concern that the proposed development would restrict public access to the area, damage the land, and negatively impact the surrounding ocean ecosystems.
OHA has created a short video on “Understanding the Public Land Trust” to support its advocacy effort. The video is available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/665503521. To be notified of when Public Land Trust bill legislative hearings are scheduled, and to make your voice heard by submitting supportive testimony, please visit www.oha.org/legislation.