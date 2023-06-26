OHA announces more than $2 million in grants for Native Hawaiian endeavors

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Monday announced more than $2 million in grant awards to support housing, education, and economic efforts for the Hawaiian people.
That includes $1.5 million to Hawaiian community assets, which is intended to improve financial capability to rent or own homes. That grant would create a Native Hawaiian occupancy-ready database consisting of Native Hawaiians residing in the state who have enrolled in counseling.
That means they have access to match savings, grants, loans, and referrals to housing opportunities as they become available.
Apart from the housing grant, OHA trustees have also approved additional grants. The Ma Ka Hana ‘Ike Building Program in Hana, Maui will receive a $300,000 economic stability grant to provide job readiness training for students pursuing vocational trades.
The Purple Maia Foundation was also awarded a $200,000 education grant to empower Native Hawaiian students and educators with artificial intelligence knowledge and skills.
The Hana Arts organization will receive a $10,000 ʻAhahui event grant to support the Hana Farmers Market.