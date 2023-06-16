Oahu's upcoming rail system is officially named 'Skyline'

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu officially announced the name of its rail transit system: Skyline.
The name was chosen because of the bird's eye views rail passengers will experience. Riders will always be able to see the outdoors, and essentially always know where they are.
The experience will be unlike a ride on a subway in other cities where passengers ride in underground darkness and have some uncertainty.
“I grew up as a kid in the Boston area, riding in the subways, and those are very dark places where the only thing you’ve seen is the person who got on the subway with you. Sometimes they were outside but that wasn’t always the case. These views will surprise everyone,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
City officials also touched on some of the names they decided not to go with. That included “TheTrain” and staying with “rail.” But officials said those names were outdated.
They also considered Hawaiian names like Hoku, Iilima, Kui, Moku and Ola.
“After doing some testing, we wanted something that wouldn’t be mispronounced, that we wouldn’t have to constantly correct. We found that enough people mispronounced Ilima because they didn’t know,” said Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS).
City officials are hoping for 8,000 to 10,000 rail riders daily in the first year.
“This is the first of three segments. In our second segment, which will be in two years from now, when we get to the airport and onto Middle Street, our projection will go up to the 25,000 [riders] daily. When we get to Ala Moana, we expect to get to 116,000 [riders]," said DTS Director Roger Morton, director of Transportation Services.
They estimate the cost to operate and maintain the Skyline system to be $94 million for year one.
Public transit in Honolulu costs more than $400 million. The price to move passengers will be the cheapest on rail when compared to the cost of moving people on TheBus and TheHandiVan.