Oahu's COVID-19 restrictions coming to an end on March 5, Blangiardi says

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The days of carrying a COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test result to go out on the town will soon be over -- Safe Access Oahu will sunset on March 5.
Jack Cione, a 94-year-old resident of Arcadia retirement home, is looking forward to the day he can walk mask-less -- and without other restrictions -- into a movie theater.
"I think it's time all restrictions should go, yes," Cione said. "I would still come to the movies."
With the end of Safe Access Oahu in sight, Andrew Shimabukuro, general manager of Dave & Buster's at Ward Village, feels a burden's being lifted.
"It's a big sigh of relief. It's huge. I think it's huge for a lot of small businesses definitely on the island," he said. "For us, it's big, you know, not having to check vaccine (cards) at the door and hopefully one day to not have to worry about masks. It's a game changer for us."
Shimabukuro is expecting a boost in business once restrictions are gone , similar to other locations across the nation.
"As soon as they lift the vaccine mandate, the testing mandate, stores get busier, and soon as they lift the mask mandate, they get even busier," Shimabukuro added. "So it's definitely a good thing for us."
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi's also hoping Gov. David Ige will lift the state's indoor mask mandate on March 25 -- the expiration of the state's emergency proclamation.
"At that time, as evidenced by really a precipitous drop in our case counts here, especially on Oahu, but across the nation in the lifting of mask mandates elsewhere, they'll make that call," Blangiardi said.
Business operators can't wait.
"If we can get the state's Safe Travels lifted also, where anybody can come to the island on vacation and not worry about being tested or vaccinated, I think it'll jumpstart the economy and by summertime we'll hopefully be back to normal," Shimabukuro said.
Ige hasn't set a date as to when he'll lift the state's indoor mask mandate, but said he's working with Department of Health officials on the timing.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
