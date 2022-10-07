Oahu retailers remain resilient despite market turmoil

These notable leases helped bring the retail vacancy rates in Hawaii down to its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
"I think the thing for Hawaii is regardless of the global market conditions and what's happening, we're on an island, we only have so much land and we have a captured customer base so because of that and you mix in military and tourism and we expect this will pick up especially from international destinations, I think Hawaii will always be in demand and desirable," Nathan Fong, senior vice president, Colliers Hawaii, told KITV4.
The report also says the numerous residential projects in the works has fueled retail demand in Honolulu's urban core.
By the end of 2026, it is projected that occupancy for more than 7,200 residential units will increase the resident population base in the area.
These new residents will boost retail spending, creating more demand for retail goods and services.
"We are seeing a lot of demand still from retailers," Fong said. "It's just a lot of things are taking a longer time to get to the finish line. Obviously, there are challenges with the global market supply chains. There are also challenges with hiring and finding employees to run the stores or restaurants and shops."
However, he says there's still a lot of uncertainty in the marketplace.
"Part of that comes from whether we are entering into a recession, high cost of capital for these retailers to get loans, also banks being a little more stringent on who they lend to and obviously for Hawaii, you throw in challenges with building permits, construction costs, so you put all those things together, it's just taking longer for retailers to get up and running," Fong said.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.