Oahu retailers face numerous challenges but remain resilient

  • Updated
  • 0
Mika store at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oahu’s retail industry continues to face numerous challenges including severe labor shortages. However, a new report Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii says retailers have proven to be resilient in adapting to changing circumstances.

The retail market reported more space being occupied for the third straight quarter. Meantime, retail sales have also been fairly strong.

News Assignment Manager

Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.

