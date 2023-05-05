Oahu retailers face numerous challenges but remain resilient

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oahu’s retail industry continues to face numerous challenges including severe labor shortages. However, a new report Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii says retailers have proven to be resilient in adapting to changing circumstances.
The retail market reported more space being occupied for the third straight quarter. Meantime, retail sales have also been fairly strong.
The report noted that after building up their savings accounts and adopting conservative spending habits during the peak of the pandemic, consumers have become more liberated and are now able to spend on such items as eating out, fashion and vacations.
Consequently, for the first 11 months of 2022, Oahu retailers posted a record $25.7 billion in retail sales, exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 sales by nearly 24%.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.