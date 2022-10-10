 Skip to main content
Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits today

Starting on Monday, Oahu restaurants can begin applying for outdoor dining permits. The city has approved sidewalk dining for a two year trial program.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting today. The City and County of Honolulu approved sidewalk dining for a two-year trial program and officials believe this will boost the local economy while giving diners another option for eating out.

"Any opportunity you get to eat outside is great opportunity because we live in one of the best places for weather. Restaurants that have outdoor dining catches your attention more especially here in Hawaii,” said Micah Tellifero, Waikiki resident.

