Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination

It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak from the Navy's Red Hill Storage Facility that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. People came out to a gather to remember his efforts and speak out against the contamination.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak that contaminated water in parts of Oahu.

A song rang through the air of what looked like a protest outside the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The translation of the words are “water is life." That means a lot to those there who were speaking out against how fuel has leaked out of the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility into the water supply.

An error occurred