Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak that contaminated water in parts of Oahu.
A song rang through the air of what looked like a protest outside the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The translation of the words are “water is life." That means a lot to those there who were speaking out against how fuel has leaked out of the Navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility into the water supply.
“If you don't change the whole system, it's going to happen again and again,” said Gina Hara.
As well as a protest, the demonstration was also the one-year-anniversary celebration of how the first whistleblower brought this situation to light -- making it clear the water wasn't pure.
“He was trying to warn everyone. He was trying to say to look at the soldiers, men and women. That there was something wrong with this facility,” said Davie-Ann.
Davie-Ann says that revelation has brought forth a stream of information involving multiple fuel leaks from the Red Hill storage facility into the water. After fighting it, the Navy set a defueling plan set to finish July 2024. But the problems are not over. There's still an estimated 100 million gallons of fuel in underground tanks.
“Out of eight homes mine was screened as having a strong possibility of low levels of JP jet fuel. So, we're still living on water bottles. We're filling up 3-gallon to 5-gallon jugs,” said Davie-Ann.
What protesters here are asking for going forward is some basics.
“Please find a way to engage them in this process. They need to have a seat at the table,” said Ernie Lau from the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS).
“We respectfully demand lodging and water for those on the Navy water system. Mental healthcare to address the harm we have suffered. And public question and answer sessions,” said Nani Peterson from the Oahu Water Protectors.
They're hoping for more transparency in the future and a clearer water supply.
