Oahu families flood restaurants to celebrate Mother's Day

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) – On Mother's Day, families are flooded restaurants and malls to honor moms in the islands.Scratch Kitchen in Hawaii Kai opened their doors to dozens of families across Oahu. The restaurant was completely booked before Sunday but management said they are accommodating all walk-ins."We don't want to turn anyone away, especially if you're thinking about Scratch Kitchen when celebrating the holidays," said Bobbie Natividad, assistant general manager.The restaurant is operating at regular 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. business hours with a possibility of staying open until 10 p.m.A few families who live closer to town say they made the trip to Hawaii Kai to make sure they had a place to honor their moms."It was really simple. We have a great friend that works here so we just called, they said no problem, and let us know what times they had available," said Hiilani Finau.Also a Honolulu resident, Leslie Gibo drove down to Hawaii Kai to celebrate with her mother. She said after eating brunch, she plans to spoil her mom at Kahala Mall.Kalau Jones from Diamond Head said he wants to share this message for his mom."This is a great day to honor our moms and thank them for everything they've done for us in our lives. Happy Mother's Day mom, I love you. Thank you for everything you've done for me," Jones said.Scratch Kitchen will continue to accommodate walk-ins, even if you do not have a reservation.