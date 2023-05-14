 Skip to main content
Oahu families flood restaurants to celebrate Mother's Day

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) – On Mother's Day, families are flooded restaurants and malls to honor moms in the islands.

Scratch Kitchen in Hawaii Kai opened their doors to dozens of families across Oahu. The restaurant was completely booked before Sunday but management said they are accommodating all walk-ins.

