Oahu business struggles to recover after accidental fire

  Updated
  • 0

Despite being an apparent accident, it did destroy an Oahu family run business that's been open decades.

KAILUA (KITV4) -- A massive fire in Kailua that sent a firefighter to the hospital has been classified an accident, but the destruction has decimated a decades-old, family-run business.

The owners of Puna Noni Connection, which specializes in juices, wellness, health, and beauty products, are now trying to figure out what's next. 

