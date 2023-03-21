Oahu business struggles to recover after accidental fire By KITV Web Staff Mar 21, 2023 Mar 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite being an apparent accident, it did destroy an Oahu family run business that's been open decades. KAILUA (KITV4) -- A massive fire in Kailua that sent a firefighter to the hospital has been classified an accident, but the destruction has decimated a decades-old, family-run business.The owners of Puna Noni Connection, which specializes in juices, wellness, health, and beauty products, are now trying to figure out what's next. Local Firefighters battle blaze at Kailua business By Matthew Nuttle Learn more about the impacts of the fire by visiting their GoFundMe here. Fire claims family pet in Ewa Beach | UPDATE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News News $10M grant program to begin for Oahu's small businesses impacted by COVID-19 Updated Jan 19, 2023 Business Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts Updated Nov 22, 2022 Business Kuilima Farm looks to increase local produce distribution with new USDA certification Updated Oct 13, 2022 Business Hawaiian Humane Society finds no proof of animal abuse at Kaaawa K9 facility Updated Oct 10, 2022 Video U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, City & County of Honolulu introduce Ala Wai Flood Risk Management study Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Taiwanese bakery and cafe expanding to Hawaii at well-known Ala Moana Center space Updated Oct 25, 2022 Recommended for you